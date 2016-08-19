BRIEF-Hudson Bay Capital Management, L.P. reports 6.94 percent passive stake in Stellar Acquisition III Inc as of Dec 31, 2016
Jan 30 Source: Hudson Bay Capital Management, L.P.
Aug 19 Avnet Inc :
* Says entered into amendment No. 9 to second amended and restated receivables purchase agreement - SEC filing
* Amendment decreases amount of receivables in which co may sell undivided interest, on revolving basis, from $900 million to $800 million
* Amendment extends expiration date of accounts receivable program to august 19, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 30 The state of Washington will challenge U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order banning immigration from some Muslim-majority states in federal court, Attorney General Bob Ferguson said on Monday.
Jan 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein became the first major Wall Street leader to speak out against President Donald Trump's order to halt arrivals from several Muslim-majority countries.