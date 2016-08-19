Aug 19 New Jersey Resources Corp :

* On August 18, 2016, co issued and sold $50 million of company's 3.20% series 2016A senior notes due August 18, 2023- SEC filing

* On August 18, 2016, co also issued and sold $100 million of company's 3.54% series 2016A senior notes due August 18, 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: