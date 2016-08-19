Aug 19 Spirit Realty Capital Inc :

* Says On August 18, 2016, its unit issued $300 mln aggregate principal amount of its 4.450% notes due 2026 - SEC filing

* Says notes bear interest at 4.450% per annum with maturity date of September 15, 2026

* Says its unit intends to utilize net proceeds from offering to initially repay amounts outstanding under its term loan facility