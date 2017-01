Aug 19 RCM Beteiligungs AG :

* H1 group-wide revenues at 5.77 million euros ($6.53 million) (previous year: 4.40 million euros)

* H1 net profit from ordinary activities 0.63 million euros (previous year: 0.31 million euros) more than doubled

* H1 group earnings after taxes up more than 120 percent from 0.25 million euros year ago to 0.55 million euros

* Reaffirms already projected positive outlook for FY 2016, in which it expects significant increase in consolidated profit