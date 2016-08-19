Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 19 Briox AB :
* Q2 operating loss 5.2 million Swedish crowns ($620,000)versus loss 5.7 million crowns year ago
* Compared with Q2 2015 sales increased 41.3 pct, amounting to a total of 349,000 crowns Source text: bit.ly/2b5gZOk
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3569 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)