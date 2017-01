Aug 19 ScandiDos AB :

* Carries out rights issue of 28.7 million Swedish crowns ($3.4 million)

* Five existing shares entitle to subscribe for two new shares at a price of 4.0 crowns per share

* Subscription period is planned from Sept. 30 to and including Oct. 14, 2016

