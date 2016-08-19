Aug 19 Ambu A/S :
* Q3 2015/16 revenue 517 million Danish crowns ($78.75 million) versus 482 million crowns
year ago
* Q3 2015/16 EBIT 94 million crowns versus 56 million crowns year ago
* Outlook for 2015/16 is raised to organic growth in region of 9 pct against previously
announced outlook of 8-9 pct
* 2015/16 EBIT margin now seen at about 16-17 pct against previously announced 15-16 pct
* Says now sees free cash flows of about 275 million crowns against previously announced 150
million - 175 million crowns
($1 = 6.5650 Danish crowns)
