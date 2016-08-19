UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 19 Dierig Holding AG :
* H1 sales down 6.6 percent to 34.2 million euros ($38.77 million)
* H1 consolidated net income after taxes amounted to 3.9 million euros (prior-year period 2.6 million euros)
* Expects for FY 2016 a decrease of about eight percent in textile sales, which corresponds to the plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources