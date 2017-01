Aug 19 Yesil Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi As :

* Decides to buy 65.44 percent of Yesil Global Insaat Turizm at 282.3 million lira ($96.12 million)

* Says buys company stake in account for receivables from Yesil Insaat Gayrimenkul Yatirim

* Says to have 67 pct stake in Yesil Global Insaat after the acquisition of shares Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 2.9369 liras)