Aug 19 Rosseti PJSC :

* Says Federal Tax Service has registered the Amendments to the Company's Charter as the result of the additional issue of 34.92 billion shares with a nominal value of 1 rouble placed via public offering

* Charter capital of company was increased from 163.15 billion roubles ($2.56 billion) to 198.07 billion roubles Source text for Eikon:

