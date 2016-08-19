Aug 19 (Reuters) -

* Target severs ties with Welspun over Egyptian-cotton dispute- Bloomberg

* Target Corp says discovered last month that 750,000 sheets and pillowcases labeled Egyptian cotton were made with another type of cotton - Bloomberg

* Target says informed Welspun that, due to this conduct, in the process of terminating relationship with them - Bloomberg

* Target says phasing out all of its products from Welspun - Bloomberg

* Target says withdrawal includes two lines of Egyptian cotton bedding, and not all of its Egyptian cotton sheets are affected- Bloomberg Source text for Eikon: (bloom.bg/2bsQIdO)