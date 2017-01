Aug 19 Qrf Cva

* H1 net current result up by 44.0 pct to 3.62 million euros ($4.10 million) (versus 2.52 million euros in first half of 2015)

* Expected gross dividend for 2016 of 1.32-1.34 eur per share (versus. 1.32 eur for 2015)

* H1 12.0 pct increase in fair value of real estate portfolio, from 218.84 million euros at Dec 30, 2015 to 245.01 million euros at June 30, 2016

* Debt ratio of 51.05 pct at June 30, 2016