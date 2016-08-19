BRIEF-Hudson Bay Capital Management reports 7.58 percent passive stake in Real Goods Solar Inc as of Dec 31 2016
Jan 30 Source: Hudson Bay Capital Management, L.P.
Aug 19 Valeura Energy Inc
* Valeura announces execution of definitive agreements for Statoil farm-in on Banarli licences in Turkey
* Agreements include a farm-in agreement, a joint operating agreement to apply post-earning and a number of ancillary agreements
* Says unit, Corporate Resources B.V. has executed definitive transaction documents with Statoil Holding Netherlands B.V.
* Statoil has option to earn a 50% participating interest in deep formations on Banarli licences
* Statoil can earn participating interest by investing in exploration program that includes payments, carried costs of at least $36 million
* Says Valeura will receive US$6.0 million at closing as a contribution to past exploration costs incurred on Banarli licences Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 A federal appeals court on Monday narrowed the range of documents that the U.S. government must turn over to investors suing over its August 2012 decision to seize the profits of mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 There are signs the U.S. government is taking a more flexible view of how to pay for its planned border wall with Mexico, and new meetings to craft future bilateral relations could take place soon, a top Mexican official said on Monday.