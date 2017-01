Aug 19 Doradcy24 SA :

* Resolves to lower its capital to 0.7 million zlotys ($184,300) from 3.7 million zlotys to cover losses from the previous years

* Resolves to lower its shares nominal value to 0.2 zloty per share from 1 zloty per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7980 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)