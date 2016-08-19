UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 19 Prfoods AS :
* Management is keeping its sales forecast for 2016 despite very volatile raw material prices
* Q2 revenue decreased by 14.7 percent yoy
* Q2 profit 0.9 million euros ($1.02 million) compared to 0.2 million euros a year ago
* Q2 EBITDA 0.7 million euros up 19.3 percent yoy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8835 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources