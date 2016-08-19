Wells Fargo replaces asset-based lending head
Jan 30 Wells Fargo & Co's asset-based lending head Guy Fuchs will resign, according to a bank spokesman.
Aug 19 Sweett Group Plc :
* Announces outcome of a disciplinary panel held by Royal Institute Of Chartered Surveyors on August 17
* Panel found co "did not at all times act with integrity" over case of a failure to prevent an associate from bribing another person
* Panel imposed a fine of 125,000 stg, ordered to pay costs of 4,590 stg and is subject to some ongoing reporting obligations
* Group is currently considering whether to appeal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
Jan 30 A federal appeals court on Monday narrowed the range of documents that the U.S. government must turn over to investors suing over its August 2012 decision to seize the profits of mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 30 File sharing and storage company Dropbox is on track to make more than $1 billion in annual revenue, company chief executive Drew Houston said at an event on Monday.