Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 19 Moneyweb Holdings Ltd :
* Trading statement
* For period ended 30 June, headline loss per share expected to reflect increased losses of between 61% (1,73 cents per share) and 65% (1,83 cents per share) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)