BRIEF-Hudson Bay Capital Management reports 7.58 percent passive stake in Real Goods Solar Inc as of Dec 31 2016
Jan 30 Source: Hudson Bay Capital Management, L.P.
Aug 19 Moody's Ratings
* Moody's affirms barrick's baa3 rating; outlook revised to stable
* Moody's says outlook revision on barrick to stable reflects barrick's reducing leverage and management's commitment to further reduce debt
* Barrick's baa3 rating underpinned by large scale, diverse and low-cost gold assets, sizeable copper operations, favorable geopolitical risks, liquidity Source text for Eikon:
Jan 30 A federal appeals court on Monday narrowed the range of documents that the U.S. government must turn over to investors suing over its August 2012 decision to seize the profits of mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 There are signs the U.S. government is taking a more flexible view of how to pay for its planned border wall with Mexico, and new meetings to craft future bilateral relations could take place soon, a top Mexican official said on Monday.