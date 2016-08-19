Wells Fargo replaces asset-based lending head
Jan 30 Wells Fargo & Co's asset-based lending head Guy Fuchs will resign, according to a bank spokesman.
Aug 19 Black Hills Corp
* Issued aggregate amount of $400 million of 3.150% notes due 2027 and aggregate principal amount of $300 million of 4.200% notes due 2046 Source - bit.ly/2bPB1ik Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Source: Hudson Bay Capital Management, L.P.
Jan 30 A federal appeals court on Monday narrowed the range of documents that the U.S. government must turn over to investors suing over its August 2012 decision to seize the profits of mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.