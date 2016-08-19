BRIEF-Hudson Bay Capital Management reports 7.58 percent passive stake in Real Goods Solar Inc as of Dec 31 2016
Jan 30 Source: Hudson Bay Capital Management, L.P.
Aug 19 FXCM Inc
* FXCM issues statement on cftc complaint
* FXCM inc says "snb event damaged world markets and damaged FXCM and its customers"
* FXCM inc says "by close of business on january 15, 2015, FXCM customers lost approximately $225 million"
* FXCM inc says regulators were fully apprised of capital shortfall and, within hours of snb event, cftc and nfa were on site at FXCM's offices
* FXCM inc says "we also see no basis for cftc's claim that company improperly guaranteed customers that they would not lose money" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 A federal appeals court on Monday narrowed the range of documents that the U.S. government must turn over to investors suing over its August 2012 decision to seize the profits of mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 There are signs the U.S. government is taking a more flexible view of how to pay for its planned border wall with Mexico, and new meetings to craft future bilateral relations could take place soon, a top Mexican official said on Monday.