* FXCM issues statement on cftc complaint

* FXCM inc says "snb event damaged world markets and damaged FXCM and its customers"

* FXCM inc says "by close of business on january 15, 2015, FXCM customers lost approximately $225 million"

* FXCM inc says regulators were fully apprised of capital shortfall and, within hours of snb event, cftc and nfa were on site at FXCM's offices

