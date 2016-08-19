BRIEF-Hudson Bay Capital Management reports 7.58 percent passive stake in Real Goods Solar Inc as of Dec 31 2016
Jan 30 Source: Hudson Bay Capital Management, L.P.
Aug 19 Nintendo:
* Approved sale of majority of Nintendo Of America's interest in Seattle Mariners to other members of current ownership group
* Final financial terms were not disclosed
* Financial impact of sale to Nintendo will be incorporated into Nintendo Co Ltd's next quarterly financial report
* John Stanton assumes role as chairman and CEO of Seattle Mariners
* Nintendo of America will retain 10 pct stake in team, regional sports network, remainder sold to members of First Avenue Entertainment LLLP
* As part of sale, current CEO of Seattle Mariners, Howard Lincoln has retired
* Lincoln will continue on as a member of FAE board of directors, representing Nintendo's ownership interests
* Major League Baseball has approved sale of a majority of Nintendo of America's interest in Seattle Mariners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 A federal appeals court on Monday narrowed the range of documents that the U.S. government must turn over to investors suing over its August 2012 decision to seize the profits of mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 There are signs the U.S. government is taking a more flexible view of how to pay for its planned border wall with Mexico, and new meetings to craft future bilateral relations could take place soon, a top Mexican official said on Monday.