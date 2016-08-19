Aug 19 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma adopts Rule 10b5-1 sales plan

* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - Jack Ma's plan allows for sale of up to 9.9 million shares of co's stock over a 12-month period commencing in september 2016

* Alibaba Group Holding says the stock plan has been put in place for ordinary wealth planning purposes and to meet philanthropic commitments

* Alibaba Group Holding says the 9.9 million shares of co's stock represent about 5 percent of the holdings under Ma's beneficial ownership

* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - In accordance with trading plan, sales will occur from time to time to be executed by a third-party broker