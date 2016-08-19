Aug 19 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma adopts
Rule 10b5-1 sales plan
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - Jack Ma's plan allows
for sale of up to 9.9 million shares of co's stock over a
12-month period commencing in september 2016
* Alibaba Group Holding says the stock plan has been put in
place for ordinary wealth planning purposes and to meet
philanthropic commitments
* Alibaba Group Holding says the 9.9 million shares of co's
stock represent about 5 percent of the holdings under Ma's
beneficial ownership
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - In accordance with
trading plan, sales will occur from time to time to be executed
by a third-party broker
Source text: bit.ly/2bDkry1
