Aug 19 Everbridge Inc:

* Files for IPO of up to $90 million - SEC filing

* Have applied to list common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "EVBG" - SEC filing

* Credit Suisse, BofA Merrill Lynch, Stifel among underwriters to IPO

* Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee Source text: bit.ly/2bDnPJr