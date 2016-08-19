Aug 19 Jpmorgan Chase & Co
* As previously disclosed JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. signed
term sheet with Deutsche Bank National Trust Co, Federal Deposit
Insurance
* August 19, parties executed and delivered definitive
agreements resolving outstanding disputes between JPMorgan Chase
Bank and FDIC
* Settlement will also result in dismissal of four
WMB-related actions pending in U.S. District Court for District
Of Columbia
* Under terms of settlement, JPMorgan Chase Bank will also
release all of its indemnity and other claims against WMB
receivership estate
* Settlement will result in dismissal of four WMB-related
actions pending in U.S. District Court for District Of Columbia
to which firm, FDIC are parties
* JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. to release indemnity, claims
against WMB receivership estate, including more than $1 billion
in claims relating to WMB deal
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: