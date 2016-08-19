Aug 19 Nikkei:

* Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd group operating profit for the six months ending Aug. 31 is seen rising 12% on the year to about 18 billion yen - Nikkei

* Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd operating revenue will likely grow 9% to more than 160 billion yen for the six months ending Aug. 31 - Nikkei

* Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd plans to open 40 new muji stores this fiscal year in China- Nikkei

* Ryohin Keikaku Co expects operating profit to rise 10% to 38 bln yen in the year to Feb on a 9% gain in operating revenue to 336.5 bln yen - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2bDrcAL)