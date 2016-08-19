Aug 19 Nikkei:

* Aeon will offer 30 billion yen in hybrid securities to pension funds and other institutional investors as early as September - Nikkei

* Aeon Co Ltd's 30 yr bonds are expected to include option allowing early redemption after certain period of time, bonds to carry roughly 2% coupon - Nikkei

* Aeon Co Ltd will use funds raised from the upcoming offering to repay the older bonds early, holding down future interest costs - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2b9ICEF)