UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 19 Nikkei:
* Aeon will offer 30 billion yen in hybrid securities to pension funds and other institutional investors as early as September - Nikkei
* Aeon Co Ltd's 30 yr bonds are expected to include option allowing early redemption after certain period of time, bonds to carry roughly 2% coupon - Nikkei
* Aeon Co Ltd will use funds raised from the upcoming offering to repay the older bonds early, holding down future interest costs - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2b9ICEF)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources