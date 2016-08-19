German packaging group Mauser targets $319 mln New York listing
FRANKFURT, Jan 30 German packaging group Mauser aims to raise up to $319 million from a stock market listing in New York, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
Aug 19 FB Financial Corp
* FB Financial Corp Files For IPO Of Up To $115.0 Mln - Sec filing
* J.P. Morgan, UBS Investment Bank., and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods are underwriters to the IPO
* Applied to list common stock on the new york stock exchange under the symbol "FBK"
* Intends to use IPO net proceeds to fund cash distribution to sole shareholder immediately after closing of offering in amount of $55 million
* Intends to use IPO net proceeds to repay all $10.1 million aggregate principal amount of subordinated notes
* Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text : bit.ly/2bDuHHt
Jan 30 Snap Inc, the owner of the popular messaging service Snapchat, has chosen Intercontinental Exchange Inc's New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) for its initial public offering (IPO), a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.
SAO PAULO, Jan 30 Grupo SEB do Brasil could seek an initial public offering following the repurchase of a learning system division from Pearson Plc, to fund growth of the profitable business unit across privately owned elite schools, Chief Executive Officer Chaim Zaher said on Monday.