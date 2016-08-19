BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance revises FY 2017 adj EPS guidance to $4.90 to $5.08
* Revised its guidance for fiscal year 2017, and now anticipates adjusted net earnings per share of $4.90 to $5.08
Aug 19 Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc
* Starwood Hotels & Resorts continues asset-light strategy with the sale of Hotel Goldener Hirsch, a luxury collection hotel, Salzburg
* Starwood to continue to operate hotel under luxury collection brand flag under a new long-term management agreement
* Closed on sale of Hotel Goldener Hirsch in Austria to companies of Wild Group for about $22 million USD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 30 Grupo SEB do Brasil could seek an initial public offering following the repurchase of a learning system division from Pearson Plc, to fund growth of the profitable business unit across privately owned elite schools, Chief Executive Officer Chaim Zaher said on Monday.
