Erickson Inc
* On August 17, 2016, Erickson Incorporated entered into
amendment number fourteen to the credit agreement - SEC filing
* Amendment modified required level of borrowing capacity to
be maintained to $10 million for the period from July 25, 2016
through Aug 29, 2016
* Amendment modified required level of borrowing capacity to
be maintained to $17.5 million for period from Aug 30, 2016
through October 2, 2016
* Amendment modified required level of borrowing capacity to
be maintained to $20 million for period from Oct 3, 2016 through
December 31, 2016
