World First closes FX options business
LONDON, Feb 1 Currency broker World First is closing its corporate options business, the company said on Wednesday, in a move that will affect up to 50 staff at the UK-based firm.
Aug 22 Eastern Property Holdings Ltd :
* Acquires "Work Life Center" in Hamburg
* Closing of transaction is expected by end of 2017 subject to completion of construction and various customary closing conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
CAPE TOWN, Feb 1 South Africa's African Equity Empowerment Investments Ltd. will list its fishing and food unit on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange on March 2, the chief executive said on Wednesday.
DUBAI, Feb 1 Dubai Islamic Bank, the largest sharia-compliant bank in the United Arab Emirates, has appointed banks ahead of a potential benchmark-sized U.S. dollar sukuk sale, banking sources familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.