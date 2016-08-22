Aug 22 Metall Zug AG

* Posted gross sales of 441 million Swiss francs ($457.61 million) in first half of 2016, representing a year-on-year increase of 3.4 pct

* H1 operating income (EBIT) rose slightly to 31.6 million Swiss francs

* H1 net income increased to 23.9 million Swiss francs thanks to improved financial result

* Second half of 2016 may involve market uncertainties for Metall Zug Group

* Consequences of Brexit on economic environment as well as on growth in EU area and in Switzerland are still unclear

* Expects operating income (EBIT) for 2016 as a whole to be higher than in previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9637 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)