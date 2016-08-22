BRIEF-Ceva posts Q4 GAAP earnings per share of $0.24
* Announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results
Aug 22 Marketing Group Plc :
* Acquires VODRUM Ltd in line with its expansion plans
* Says deal was agreed at strike price 7.65 euros per share with total value of 13.7 million euros ($15.45 million)
* Following acquisition, total number of shares issued by The Marketing Group will increase to 31,211,157 from 29,420,307 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8867 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results
Feb 1 Multi-industry U.S. manufacturer Johnson Controls International Plc reported an 11.1 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strength in its power solutions business.
* Russia's MTS says to buy own shares at 270-290 roubles each - company filing Further company coverage: (Reporting by Christian Lowe)