Aug 22 Marketing Group Plc :

* Acquires VODRUM Ltd in line with its expansion plans

* Says deal was agreed at strike price 7.65 euros per share with total value of 13.7 million euros ($15.45 million)

* Following acquisition, total number of shares issued by The Marketing Group will increase to 31,211,157 from 29,420,307