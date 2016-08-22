Aug 22 Stellar Diamonds Plc

* Has agreed a proposed transaction with octea mining limited ("octea") to combine stellar's tongo kimberlite diamond project with octea's adjacent kimberlite diamond project, tonguma,

* Potential transaction, if completed, would be classified as a reverse takeover under aim rules for companies

* Trading in company's shares on aim will remain suspended until either an admission document is published or company announces its or octea's withdrawal from potential transaction. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)