UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 22 Hexagon Composites ASA :
* Develops next generation hydrogen cylinder for Daimler's new Mercedes-Benz GLC F-CELL
* Its fully-owned unit, Hexagon Lincoln, was selected by Daimler AG to supply compressed hydrogen gas (CHG) cylinders for Daimler's new fuel cell electric vehicle
* New Mercedes-Benz GLC F-CELL will be presented in 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources