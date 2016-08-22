Aug 22 Teleperformance Se :

* Agreement by Teleperformance to acquire Languageline Solutions

* Deal will create immediate value for Teleperformance shareholders as it is expected to be accretive to earnings per share by around 10 pct on a pro forma basis for 2016

* Consideration for transaction will be US$1,522 million at closing

* Transaction is expected to close before year end