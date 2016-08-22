Aug 22 Zetadisplay AB :
* Acquires ProntoTV AS in Norway
* ProntoTV AS is a supplier of Digital Signage in Norway
* Purchase price is 75 million Norwegian crowns ($9.10 million) on a debt-free basis plus an
earnings-based supplemental purchase price in a maximum amount of 25 million Norwegian crowns
which will be paid out at beginning of 2018
* Is entitled to make payment of 8 million Swedish crowns ($950,062.35) of purchase price in
form of ordinary shares in ZetaDisplay
* Acquisition is being financed via private placement of units in amount of 50 million
Swedish crowns and debt financing of 30 million Swedish crowns
* Intends to resolve to carry out a rights issue of units in amount of 10 million Swedish
crowns
($1 = 8.2416 Norwegian crowns)
($1 = 8.4205 Swedish crowns)
(Gdynia Newsroom)