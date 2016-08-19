BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance revises FY 2017 adj EPS guidance to $4.90 to $5.08
* Revised its guidance for fiscal year 2017, and now anticipates adjusted net earnings per share of $4.90 to $5.08
Aug 19 Nikkei:
* Japan's Teijin is set to make two polyester film joint ventures with Dupont into wholly owned subsidiaries - Nikkei
* Teijin to acquire Dupont's 40% interest in Teijin Dupont Films Japan, take over Dupont's 49.9% stake in Indonesia Teijin Dupont Films - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2bIJqD8) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 30 Grupo SEB do Brasil could seek an initial public offering following the repurchase of a learning system division from Pearson Plc, to fund growth of the profitable business unit across privately owned elite schools, Chief Executive Officer Chaim Zaher said on Monday.
