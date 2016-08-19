Aug 19 Memo to Viacom employees obtained by
Reuters :
* Boards of Viacom and National Amusements approved an
agreement to settle their dispute - Memo to Viacom employees
* Tom Dooley to become interim president and CEO until the
end of fiscal year on September 30 - Memo to Viacom employees
* As part of agreement,Viacom board to expand, adding 5 new
directors nominated by National Amusements-Memo to Viacom
* Philippe Dauman to continue to serve as non-executive
chairman before leaving board on Sept 13 - Memo to Viacom
Further company coverage: