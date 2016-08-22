Aug 22 Wireless Group Plc :
* Six month group revenue from continuing operations of
£38.2m (2015 restated: £37.0m)
* Six month pre-tax profits from continuing operations of
£4.5m (2015 restated: £5.0m)
* Disposal of tv business to itv for a purchase price of
£100m completed in February 2016
* Profit on disposal of £79.2m and associated return of
capital of £55.0m
* No interim dividend declared in light of news corp offer
* Awarded three packages for Premier League live audio
rights which will further underpin outlook for Talksport going
forward - chairman
* Currently anticipates a full year outturn broadly in line
with expectations
