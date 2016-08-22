Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 22 Softblue SA :
* Starts negotiations for cooperation as sales intermediary for foreign producer of software for government administration
* Says estimates project value at about 6 million zlotys ($1.6 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8132 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)