Aug 22 Pylon SA :

* Signs deal with Sarl Jefferson Distribution for exclusive distribution of co's products in France

* Under distribution agreement, plans to increase sale of its products on French market by at least 20 percent yearly

* Planned level of sale of Pylon Audio products to Sarl Jefferson Distribution until end of 2017 at 40,000 euros ($45,164)

* Plans that minimum target level of speakers sets sales to Sarl Jefferson Distribution in 5 years will be at no less than 100,000 euros yearly