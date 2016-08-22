Aug 22 Discover Financial Services :
* Says to repurchase up to an additional $100 million of
shares of the company's common stock through june 30, 2017
* Expects to increase amount of share repurchases it plans
to complete in q3 2016 by additional $100 million announced
monday
* Says amount is in addition to the $1.95 billion of share
repurchases included in the company's 2016 capital plan
* Board of governors of federal reserve notified co that it
has no objections to co's repurchase of up to additional $100
million of shares
Source text - bit.ly/2bbswsa
