BRIEF-BBVA's chairman says U.S. policies not aligned with free commerce and trade
Feb 1 Chairman of Spain's BBVA Francisco Gonzalez:
Aug 22 Gaz-Tek :
* H1 net profit for period 9 million roubles ($139,724.43) versus 16.5 million roubles year ago
* H1 income from main activity 17.1 million roubles versus 22.7 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/2bphJhE Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.4125 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 1 Chairman of Spain's BBVA Francisco Gonzalez:
HOUSTON, Feb 1 When Houston last hosted the Super Bowl in 2004, the oil city's sleepy downtown lacked the sizzle befitting the big game - and that prompted civic leaders to act.
Feb 1 Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles Sociedad Holding de Mercados y Sistemas Financieros :