BRIEF-Lumos networks closes on the acquisition of DC74 data centers
* Lumos Networks closes on the acquisition of DC74 data centers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 22 Loblaw Companies Ltd:
* Loblaw enters into agreement to purchase Canadian healthcare technology company, QHR
* Deal for $3.10 in cash per each QHR share
* Deal for approximately $170 million in aggregate
* QHR shareholders who collectively control approximately 23% of QHR, have committed to vote in favor of transaction. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lumos Networks closes on the acquisition of DC74 data centers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 34 points higher at 7,134 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Feb 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 34 points higher at 7,134 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.3 percent on Tuesday at 7,099.15. European shares ended January marginally lower after falling to a one-week low on Tuesday, as investors turned more realistic about U.S. President Donald Trump's policies, even though solid economic data bolstered prospects for the region's equities. * SKY/DISCOVERY: Discovery C