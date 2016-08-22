BRIEF-Ingersoll-Rand Q4 adjusted profit $0.84/shr from cont ops
* Ingersoll rand reports fourth-quarter and record annual 2016 results
Aug 22 Nautilus Minerals Inc :
* Nautilus obtains bridge financing and restructures solwara 1 project delivery
* Nautilus Minerals inc says has signed a subscription agreement with mawarid offshore mining ltd
* Nautilus Minerals inc says purchasers have agreed to purchase such number of common shares of co that will raise gross proceeds of up to us$20 million
* Additional funding required and in order to continue operating during financing period, co will implement a restructuring plan
* Restructuring plan involves reducing company staff numbers by approximately 60% to maintain key resources required to implement
* Nautilus Minerals inc says could be in a position to commence initial deployment and testing operations at solwara 1 project by end of q1 2019
* Staff reductions will include departure of co's executive management team by september 2, 2016, shontel norgate, cfo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dominion Diamond Corporation recalculates ownership interests in buffer zone at Ekati diamond mine
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S