Aug 22 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Regeneron announces agreement with BARDA for the manufacturing and testing of new antibodies against MERS virus

* HHS will provide funding to regeneron of up to $8.9 million

* HHS funding to be used for preparation and submission of an investigational new drug application with FDA

* In addition to programs in MERS and Ebola, also "quickly progressing" a preclinical program targeting zika virus