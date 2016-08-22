BRIEF-Ingersoll-Rand Q4 adjusted profit $0.84/shr from cont ops
* Ingersoll rand reports fourth-quarter and record annual 2016 results
Aug 22 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Regeneron announces agreement with BARDA for the manufacturing and testing of new antibodies against MERS virus
* HHS will provide funding to regeneron of up to $8.9 million
* HHS funding to be used for preparation and submission of an investigational new drug application with FDA
* In addition to programs in MERS and Ebola, also "quickly progressing" a preclinical program targeting zika virus
* Dominion Diamond Corporation recalculates ownership interests in buffer zone at Ekati diamond mine
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S