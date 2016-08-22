Aug 22 Daetwyler Holding AG :

* Statement regarding offer for Premier Farnell Plc

* Datwyler today announces that its offer has now lapsed

* Datwyler will, except with consent of UK Panel on Takeovers and Mergers, be bound by restrictions contained in rule 35 of city code on takeovers and mergers until 21 August 2017