Aug 22 Lookers Plc :

* Acquisition of Knights North West Limited

* Has acquired Knights North West Limited, for 27.2 mln stg in cash

* Acquisition introduces BMW and MINI to company's portfolio of prestige brands for first time, and further expands its motor division in West Midlands

* Acquisition is being funded from company's existing bank facilities

* Acquisition is expected to be earnings enhancing for year ending December 31 2017