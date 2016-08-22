UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 22 Lookers Plc :
* Acquisition of Knights North West Limited
* Has acquired Knights North West Limited, for 27.2 mln stg in cash
* Acquisition introduces BMW and MINI to company's portfolio of prestige brands for first time, and further expands its motor division in West Midlands
* Acquisition is being funded from company's existing bank facilities
* Acquisition is expected to be earnings enhancing for year ending December 31 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources