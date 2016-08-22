Aug 22 DATAGROUP AG :

* Increased its Q3 revenues by 22 percent to 44.0 million euros ($49.69 million) (previous year: 36.1 million euros)

* Q3 EBITDA was up 13 percent to 3.5 million euros (previous year 3.1 million euros), as were earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), which rose to 1.9 million euros (previous year: 1.7 million euros)

* Q3 results after taxes fell to -502,000 euros (previous year: 776,000 euros) due to extraordinary tax and interest expenses

* Confirms FY 2015/2016 guidance: expects revenues of 167 million - 175 million euros, an EBITDA of 15.5 million - 20 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8854 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)