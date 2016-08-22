RPT-INSIGHT-As oil recovers, U.S. firms descend on the Permian Basin in West Texas
ODESSA, Texas, Feb 1 In most U.S. shale oil regions, energy firms are making strategic but cautious bets as the price of oil holds above $50 a barrel.
Aug 22 Marathon Oil Corp :
* Marathon Oil announces leadership changes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ODESSA, Texas, Feb 1 In most U.S. shale oil regions, energy firms are making strategic but cautious bets as the price of oil holds above $50 a barrel.
* Avery Dennison announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Oneok inc - dividend increase of 21 percent to 74.5 cents per share